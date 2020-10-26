There Is A New WWE Wrestler Called 'Tony Modra'

Seb Costello gave us the latest detail relating to a new WWE wrestler named Tony Modra this morning on Triple M's Hot Breakfast.

Seb explained that the Australian born wrestler Brendan Vink was asked to register a new stage name with the WWE.

LISTEN HERE:

No doubt being a young South Australian Modra was probably this guy's idol.

We could have 'world heavyweight champion Tony Modra' one day! Who knows...

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!