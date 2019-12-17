There's 1000 Pieces Of Free Fried Chicken Being Handed Out This Week In Northbridge

Yes #Perth, that's right.

Gami Chicken & Beer have just opened a new restaurant in Northbridge and to celebrate, they'll be handing out 1,000 PIECES of delicious original boneless fried chicken completely free of charge.

Each day from 5.30pm, the first 250 customers at the restaurant will get a piece of the crispy and succulent treat at Gami Northbridge.

Participating days:

TOMORROW, Wednesday, 18 December at 5.30pm

Thursday, 19 December at 5.30pm

Friday, 20 December: 5.30pm

Saturday, 21 December: 5.30pm

Gami Northbridge is located at shop 10, 45 Francis Street, Northbridge.