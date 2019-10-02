There's A Charity Local Footy Match This Weekend Raising Money And Awareness For Mental Health

Here's something you can definitely get around - this weekend in Frankston there is a charity local footy much raising funds for mental health and farmers relief.

This Saturday (October 5th), two teams - the The Nepean Seagulls and The Bayside Sharks - comprised of gun local footy players from around Victoria will do battle again for the Outside The Locker Room Cup.

The event cost just a gold coin donation to attend, with all proceeds going to charity, and is taking place at Skybus Arena in Frankston, with three footy games on the day - Thirds, Reserves, and Seniors - as well as actives for kids, and food and beverages.

This is the second consecutive year the OTLR Cup will be competed for, with the event last year raising over $2,500 for mental health charities and farmers relief.

You can read more about the event here.