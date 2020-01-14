There's A Dog Sh*t Collecting Robot In The Works So Dog Owners, Get Excited!

In a glorious, collective fist pump for the advancement of technology, we can confirm that a robot is in the works that is specifically designed and programmed to pig up your dog's poo.

Bloody yes!

WATCH:

According to what we've read online, the machine is called Beetl, and it is equipped with cameras and computer vision that seeks out and scoops up the poo via a mechanical claw.

The poo is then stored in a sealed compartment where it can then be disposed of.

At this stage, the unit is still at testing stage so who knows how long dog owners will have to wait?

Hopefully it won't be too long.