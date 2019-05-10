There's A Huge Truck Getting Around With Jimmy Barnes's Face On It

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes is hitting the road in a different way- on the side of a massive Mack truck all in the name of charity.

Unveiled today, Mack have teamed up with Jimmy, painting his iconic album, For the Working Class Man on the side of a truck, renamed the 'Working Class Mack' to auction to raise money for drought relief.

Speaking at the launch a very overwhelmed Barnes told stories of the early days in Cold Chisel when he would hitchhike to and from gigs, spending time with Aussie truck drivers and hearing their stories from the road.

Talking about the cause, Barnes said;

"Farmers out there have the toughest job in the world anyway – we knew that before the drought – and to add the problems that the drought brought has put a lot of people out of business and ruined families… and we Australians need to dig deep and support our farmers."

Hear more from Jimmy Barnes:





The 11.5 tonne truck was unveiled at the Mack factory in Brisbane today and you can bid on it here.

Jimmy Barnes is busy ahead of the release of his brand new album, My Criminal Record.

For more info and pre-order visit: www.jimmybarnes.com

For all that matters in rock news this week:





To catch up on all the latest rock news, make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play!