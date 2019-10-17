There's A Massive Greek Festival Happening In Perth This Month

Είστε αιματηρή ομορφιά... there's a Greek Festival coming to #Perth.

(that's "you bloody beauty", FYI)

The inaugural Perth Greek Festival 2019 is a major celebration of Greek culture and its influence on Perth, celebrating the diversity of the different Greek community groups within WA’s Hellenic Community and sharing it with the people of Perth.

It starts with a whole bunch of events and activities, which culminates with the Perth Greek Festival Day which will take over Russell Square in Northbridge on Saturday 26 October from 11am-10pm.

The Festival Day will feature market stalls, food, pop-up bars, roving entertainment, cardboard chariot races with Boxopolis, cooking workshops, Sabrina Hahn's mediterranean garden presentation and international artists Giorgos Velissaris, Giota Griva and Nektarios Kokkonis performing throughout the day.

All the details... right here