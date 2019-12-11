- StuffThere’s A New Curb Your Enthusiasm Trailer Featuring Larry David Getting Kicked Out Of Everywhere
There’s A New Curb Your Enthusiasm Trailer Featuring Larry David Getting Kicked Out Of Everywhere
Pretty, pretty, pretty good
Image: YouTube/HBO
The new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is inching ever closer.
Today we got a brand new trailer for it, and it looks like a typical season of Curb, with plenty of celebrity cameos, neurosis, and Larry David getting everyone the shits.
WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:
Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm debuts on Janaury 19 next year.
