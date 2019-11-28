There's A Push To Name The New Mordialloc Freeway After TISM

There's a push to name the Mordialloc Freeway, currently under construction, after TISM.

The legendary Melbourne band has been called for even more recognition from Liberal Democratic Party member David Limbrick, who asked the Minister for Roads on Thursday for the freeway to be officially named after them.

“This week the Liberal Democrats have spoken about sex and drugs, and I rise now to speak about rock and roll,” he said.

“Liverpool had The Beatles, the Rocky Mountains had John Denver, and my electorate – south east metro – has TISM.”

Limbrick even humblebragged that he'd seen them twice, quoting lyrics from The Mordialloc Rd. Duplicator during his speech.

The Mordialloc Freeway will connect the Mornington Peninsula Freeway to the Dingley Bypass, and is expected to open in late 2021.