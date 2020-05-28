There's An Official Mr Democracy Manifest Wine In Australia!

In unbelievable scenes, we can now get our hands on official Mr Democracy Manifest wine!

Crowbar has given us the best Pinot Noir to get us through 2020 and you can grab a bottle for only $30!

The description reads:

LADIES, AND GENTLEMEN!

This (wine) is DEMOCRACY MANIFEST!

GET YOUR HANDS OFF MY PINOT!

The ONLY official wine of Mr Democracy Manifest.

Get these succulent grapes into your face.

This succulent Victorian Pinot is made with freshness as the main focus, bright red fruits that know their Judo well. Fine tannins that put the wine in a gentle headlock with a long finish.

Bloody brilliant.

Get a load of it here:

Here's a refresher of the talent that is Mr Democracy Manifest:

Ta-ta & farewell!

Want more funny stuff? Check out the latest from Triple M Pub Talk here: