The first trailer for the next instalment in the Jumanji series has dropped and what can we say, looks as epic as the last one.

Watch:



Jumanji: The Next Level brings back the team to yet another game of Jumanji, this time with Danny Glover and Danny DeVito along for the ride.

It hits cinemas on, yes, you guessed it, Boxing Day.

Written by: @dantheinternut