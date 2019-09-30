There's Been A New Addition To The Griffith Spring Fest!

There has been an exciting new addition to the Griffith Spring Fest this year thanks to local chef Rod Pieper of Reggie P's Catering & BBQ.

Introducing.... 'Botanica', a celebration of the regions delicious food and wine which will be taking place on Saturday, October 19th from 6PM at the scenic Calabria Family Wines.

To start off an amazing night, there will be signature canapés, courtesy of Chef Roderick, paired with a complimentary glass of Calabria Family Wine to sip on while you peruse some of the impressive art displays from local artists.

Griffith City Council's Tourism Manager Mirella Guideline says it's exciting to be able to share the regions produce with locals and visitors of the festival.

“This region is packed with some of the best produce around so it makes sense to celebrate with this feast.” - Ms Guidolin

After guests have finished with canapés, they will be seated at a long, outdoor table where they will be treated to a delicious, two course feast from Chef Roderick, while kicking back and watching the sun set over the region.

The talented Jones Trio will serenade guests into dessert, which will consist of handmade Gelato by Chef Ben and the team at Zecca Handmade Italian Griffith.

Botanica is an over 18 event and tickets can be found at Eventbrite or head to the Griffith Spring Fest website for more info!

