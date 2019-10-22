There's Been a Tragic Death at a Tourist Attraction in Far North Queensland.

One woman also injured.

A man has died and a woman left injured following an incident in the Daintree. 

Emergency services called to Jungle Surfing Canopy Tours at Cape Tribulation around 2:30 this afternoon. 

The rescue helicopter was dispatched and transported a woman in her 40's with injuries to her shoulders and arms to Cairns Hospital. 

Initial reports suggest the pair fell 10 metres. 

Workplace Health and Safety are on scene tonight. 

 

22 October 2019

