There's Been a Tragic Death at a Tourist Attraction in Far North Queensland.
One woman also injured.
A man has died and a woman left injured following an incident in the Daintree.
Emergency services called to Jungle Surfing Canopy Tours at Cape Tribulation around 2:30 this afternoon.
The rescue helicopter was dispatched and transported a woman in her 40's with injuries to her shoulders and arms to Cairns Hospital.
Initial reports suggest the pair fell 10 metres.
Workplace Health and Safety are on scene tonight.