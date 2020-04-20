There's Bugger All Else To Do On 4/20 So Let's Watch This Brand New Video Of Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds' Out Today

April 20 is a day of celebrating... well, you know what 4/20 is. If you don't, just ask a policeman.

Anyway, to mark the day, Bob Marley (okay not him, his 'people') will be live streaming his music on YouTube. They've also released a brand new video of 'Three Little Birds', which is very cool.

So, while we're all at home at the end of a long 4/20, let's sit back, put on the music video, and light up a big... ahem. Just watch the video okay:

