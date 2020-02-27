There's Free Coffee On Offer In Perth Next Week Just For Doing A Bit Of Beach Cleaning

All next week, Bib & Tucker in North Freo are doing something that, frankly, we think is pretty cool.

For the first week of March, Bib & Tucker will encourage locals and restaurant guests to get involved by adding the extra incentive of a free coffee to those who show a selfie to staff of themselves holding 3 pieces of rubbish from the beach using the hashtag #take3forthesea.

That's right. A free coffee just for posting a selfie and doing some good for our world's oceans. Just like this good person.

Take 3 is a non-profit organisation who aims to address this problem by reducing plastic waste through their hands-on strategy of rubbish collection, as well as raising awareness of the problem through education programs delivered in schools and the wider public.

Bib & Tucker's Eamon Sullivan (yes, that Eamon Sullivan) had this to say about what they're doing:

“It is evident that our community is extremely driven when it comes to keeping our beaches free of rubbish. We’ve seen this over and over with our past events and clean-up initiatives which have always proven to be a great success with lots of locals getting involved. Our team believes in taking continuous action and for me personally, as a swimmer, beachside business owner and conscientious citizen generally, I love to support movements like Take 3 for the Sea."

Like we said, first week of March so get on it Perth.

