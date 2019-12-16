There's Going To Be An Outdoor Pop-Up Christmas Movie In Coomera This Tuesday Night!
It's FREE!
Get ready, Coomera! You're getting a FREE pop-up outdoor cinema this Tuesday, December 17 at Stockland's Coomera Foreshore Community!
The Christmas special is going to be a celebration for all ages - free soft drinks, popcorn, food trucks and with VERY special guests...SANTA & HIS ELVES! They'll be making an appearance at Eagle Tree Park at 5pm!
You're asked to pack a picnic rug and stake a good spot in the park to enjoy the holiday classic, The Polar Express, screening at 5:30pm (you'll get free popcorn & cold drinks!).
Santa’s arrival
Date: Tuesday, 17 December
Time: 5pm-5:30pm
Location: Eagle Tree Park, Foreshore Street, Coomera
Cost: FREE! RSVP here
Christmas Movies in the Park
Date: Tuesday, 17 December
Time: 5:30pm-7:30pm (Movie to kick off at 5:30pm)
Location: Eagle Tree Park, Foreshore Street, Coomera
Cost: FREE! You just need to RSVP here