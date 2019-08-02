There's No Shortage Of Things To Do This Weekend!

Aussie Night Markets
What: Aussie Night Markets
When: Friday 2nd August
Where: The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford
Secret Sound Booth Out And About!
The Secret Sound booth is about and about all weekend! Letting you have a 1 on 1 listen to the Secret Sound! Heading to The University of Newcastle’s Ourimbah Campus on Saturday 10am-2pm, and then the Wyong Milk Factory on Sunday 10am-2pm.
What: Secret Sound Booth
When: Saturday 3rd August | 10am-2pm
Where: University Of Newcastle, Ourimbah Campus
What: Secret Sound Booth
When: Sunday 4th August | 10am-2pm
Where: Wyong Milk Factory, Wyong
Kariong Food & Wine Festival
The Food and Wine Festival returns in 2019 with more vendors and entertainment than last year. Showcasing a handpicked collection of the finest food and wine suppliers and businesses. The Food and Wine Festival 2019 is the perfect way to spend a Sunday with the entire family!
More Info Here | FREE ENTRY
What: Kariong Food & Win Festival
When: Sunday 4th August | 11am-5pm
Where: Mount Penang Gardens & Event Park