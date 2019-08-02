There's No Shortage Of Things To Do This Weekend!

Aussie Night Markets

Aussie Night markets Gosford has over 35 food trucks roll into The Entertainment Grounds on the first Friday of every month! They will celebrate the multicultural blend of food stalls, festivities, kids rides, live performances and a dedicated dessert section.

What: Aussie Night Markets

When: Friday 2nd August

Where: The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford



Secret Sound Booth Out And About!

The Secret Sound booth is about and about all weekend! Letting you have a 1 on 1 listen to the Secret Sound! Heading to The University of Newcastle’s Ourimbah Campus on Saturday 10am-2pm, and then the Wyong Milk Factory on Sunday 10am-2pm.

What: Secret Sound Booth

When: Saturday 3rd August | 10am-2pm

Where: University Of Newcastle, Ourimbah Campus

What: Secret Sound Booth

When: Sunday 4th August | 10am-2pm

Where: Wyong Milk Factory, Wyong



Kariong Food & Wine Festival

The Food and Wine Festival returns in 2019 with more vendors and entertainment than last year. Showcasing a handpicked collection of the finest food and wine suppliers and businesses. The Food and Wine Festival 2019 is the perfect way to spend a Sunday with the entire family!

More Info Here | FREE ENTRY

What: Kariong Food & Win Festival

When: Sunday 4th August | 11am-5pm

Where: Mount Penang Gardens & Event Park

Listen below!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the 2GO FM App!

App Store OR Google Play