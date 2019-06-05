There's Parking Available Along Banna Lane For All You Yambil Street Customers!

As works are coming along on the Yambil Street upgrade, the Griffith City Council is urging local drivers to hunt down a parking spot along Banna Lane if you're planning to visit businesses on the northern side of the street.

Griffith Mayor John Dal Broi empathises with drivers saying he understands how difficult the upgrades have made parking.

“Quite a few Yambil Street businesses can be accessed from Banna Lane, so customers and clients should check if parking is available.” - Mayor John Dal Broi

Given the parking is taking a toll on drivers, the council is encouraging locals to do their best to respect the road rules and to refrain from parking in front of driveways.

Drivers who DO park across driveways, will of course incur a hefty fine. If you're the one being affected by a dodgy park on your driveway, contact the City Council's Compliance Department on 6962 1800.