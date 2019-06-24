There's planned burns happening all week at Little Mulgrave National Park.

The Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service plan to carry out hazard reduction burning on parts of the Little Mulgrave National Park, Gillies Range Section commencing on the week of 24/06/2019 and continuing as weather conditions permit.

The area to be treated is on the Eastern and Western side of the Gillies Highway.

The area to be treated is about 500ha.

As a result, smoke may be seen in this area.

The aim of this burning is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to help create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This is to help reduce the intensity and severity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely and accordingly to the current conditions.

For more information, please call the cairns office of QPWS on 40479657.