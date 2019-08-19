There's something on every Sunday on Shields Street!

With our City needing more people to spend their weekends in, Cairns Regional Council will spend 12 weeks putting a new event on each Sunday.

From everything from circus acts, to petting zoos, face painting for the kids and enterntainment from some of the best local talent- you've got no excuse not to be there.

Part of the Council-led program to reinvigorate the CBD, the Shields Street Trial Activation Initiative features Sunday themed family days, three Saturday market stalls and live entertainment though partnerships with CBD traders, education providers and buskers.

Those heading into the CBD are reminded there is free parking is available on-street and at the Lake Street multi-storey carpark on Sundays.

