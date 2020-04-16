"There Was A Lot Of That" Paul McCartney Says The Rolling Stones Copied The Beatles

A debate for the ages: The Beatles or The Rolling Stones?

Sir Paul McCartney joined American radio personality, Howard Stern, on The Howard Stern Show this week and that question was not off limits! Neither was Paul McCartney alluding to the fact The Rolling Stones copied The Beatles.

"We started to notice that whatever we did, The (Rolling) Stones sort of did it shortly there after. We went to America, we had huge success. Well then, The (Rolling) Stones went to America. We did Sgt. Pepper, The Stones did a psychedelic album. There was a lot of that," Paul McCartney said.

Howard Stern went on to say The Beatles were better than The Rolling Stones and asked Sir Paul if he agreed.

"You know you're going to persuade me to agree with that one", McCartney said.

He went on to praise The Rolling Stones, speaking about how great they are & how much he loves them.

"There's a lot of differences, but I love the Stones. But I'm with you, The Beatles were better."

Sir Paul also revealed that Keith Richards once said to him, "you were lucky, you had four singers in your band. We had one."

Paul McCartney ended the chat saying the bands are great friends and admire each other.

You can watch the interview between Howard Stern & Paul McCartney here:

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Catch up on the Best Of Triple M Rock:

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.