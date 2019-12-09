There Was A Very Metal Marriage Proposal At Good Things Festival Last Week

Good Things Festival in Melbourne saw a very metal engagement last week.

A bloke by the name of James Smith got done at one knee during American metalcore band Ice Nine Kills’ set to pop the question to his girlfriend Cassandra Robertson — and she said yes.

Watch the video here:

Smith jumped on Facebook later and shared a photo of him and his now fiancee, with him wearing a shirt that says “She said yes - about time I asked”.

