There Was Another Completely Insane Champions League Comeback Overnight

Tottenham Hotspur pulled off a Champions League comeback to rival Liverpool’s from yesterday this morning against Ajax in Amsterdam.

Spurs were trailing Ajax 1-0 after the first leg in London and copped another two goals before half time, meaning they needed to score three in the second half to go through.

Up stepped striker Lucas Moura, who scored two goals in three minutes after half time to bring scores level on the night and leave Spurs needing one more to go through.

Spurs knocked on the door hard for the rest of the tie but looked out when they were still trailing in injury time.

Lucas Moura unbelievably won the tie on away goals for Tottenham with the last touch of the game, scoring his — and Spurs — third of the night with a composed finish that sent the fans into raptures.

Watch the highlights here:

