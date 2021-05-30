"There Was No Consultation" | Benji Marshall Weighs-In On RLPA & Peter V'landys Drama

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for "There Was No Consultation" | Benji Marshall Weighs-In On RLPA & Peter V'landys Drama

Benji Marshall has weighed in on the drama surrounding leading NRL players and their revolt to reportedly oust ARLC Chairman Peter V'Landys. 

Speaking on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin, Marshall argued over the timing of the high shot crackdown which started during Magic Round. 

LISTEN HERE:

Download the free LiSTNR App to stream every Triple M Footy call or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.

15 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Peter VLandys
Benji Marshall
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Peter VLandys
Benji Marshall
Triple M NRL
Peter VLandys
Benji Marshall
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs