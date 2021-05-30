"There Was No Consultation" | Benji Marshall Weighs-In On RLPA & Peter V'landys Drama
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Benji Marshall has weighed in on the drama surrounding leading NRL players and their revolt to reportedly oust ARLC Chairman Peter V'Landys.
Speaking on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin, Marshall argued over the timing of the high shot crackdown which started during Magic Round.
