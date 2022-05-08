"There Will Be A 6 Hour Period Of Bad Sharp Weather For Mackay And The Whitsundays Bringing Lots Of Rainfall"

The BoM Onboard With The Forecast

Article heading image for "There Will Be A 6 Hour Period Of Bad Sharp Weather For Mackay And The Whitsundays Bringing Lots Of Rainfall"

14 hours ago

Rain event
Mackay and the Whitsundays
Jay and Dave
Nitso
Listen Live!
Rain event
Mackay and the Whitsundays
Jay and Dave
Nitso
Rain event
Mackay and the Whitsundays
Jay and Dave
Nitso
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs