These 5 Hot Gifts Are Sure To Make Your Loved Ones Smile This Christmas!

Christmas is just around the corner, so it's time to get those shopping lists in order and start gathering your gifts!

Here are 5 Hot Gifts sure to make your loved ones smile this Christmas!

If you know someone who loves nothing more than a refreshing, fizzy drink, then you can't go past this great gift!

They can turn tap water into sparkling water in no time. Not only will they be able to create drinks full of flavour, but it's the perfect way to entertain guests! You'll also feel great giving it, since it's an environmentally-friendly choice for any home.

Do you have that friend or family member that frequently works out? Give them something they can use to soothe their muscles after an intense workout!

The HoMedics Sports Recovery Massage Gun is highly versatile, with three heads to target different areas of the body. They can use the round massage head for releasing tension in the arms, back or thighs; the conical head for targeting trigger points or feet, and the U-shaped head for ankle, calf muscles and soothing trapezius muscles!

Is someone in the family always on the go? Give them the most convenient tech gift: the NutriBullet Go Portable Blender!

They can make smoothies and shakes wherever they go - it really couldn't be any easier. It's fully charged after 3 hours and delivers up to 20 blending cycles before needing another charge. Not only that, but the durable Tritan cups won't crack or break when stored inside a bag. It's compact, lightweight and will follow them wherever the day takes them! They will thank you for it.

Needing something special for the beauty queen in the family? Give them one of the most sought-after hair products right now, the Mermade Hair Pro 32mm Waver.

They'll look like they just came from the beach with the most beautiful waves! It heats up fast, has crimp-free barrels and they can have salon-quality hair in just minutes! They won't know how they lived without it.

With tech gifts, you really can't go past something fun for the party-lover in your family or friend group. This portable party speaker lets them take music wherever they go!

It has powerful, high fidelity sound, electrifying light effects, and, it even comes complete with 2 wireless microphones for a bit of good ol' karaoke. They'll also be able to pair it with up to 2 Bluetooth-compatible speakers to turn up the music. It's the perfect summer gift, since you can take it to the beach or hang out poolside with no worries due to its splashproof protection.

