These Are All The Country Music Winners At The 2020 Grammy Awards!

Cleaned up this year!

Article heading image for These Are All The Country Music Winners At The 2020 Grammy Awards!

The Grammy Awards didn't disappoint! The music industry's finest made their way to the STAPLES Centre in Los Angeles to celebrate all of their achievements. Our country stars cleaned up at the awards, with some of the most iconic country singers being honoured, as well as rising stars:

Best Country Solo Performance
Ride Me Back Home - Willie Nelson 

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Speechless - Dan + Shay 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Music Video
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Country Song
Bring My Flowers Now - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) 

Best Country Album
While I'm Livin' - Tanya Tucker 

Best Compiliation Soundtrack For Visual Media 
A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors 

Best Song Written For Visual Media
I'll Never Love Again (film version)
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born 

Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song 
God Only Knows for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters 

Catch up on our best Triple M Country interviews:

Want more Triple M Country? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.  

Amber Lowther

27 January 2020

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Triple M Country
Grammys
Grammy Awards
Listen Live!
Triple M Country
Grammys
Grammy Awards
Triple M Country
Grammys
Grammy Awards
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs