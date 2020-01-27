These Are All The Country Music Winners At The 2020 Grammy Awards!

The Grammy Awards didn't disappoint! The music industry's finest made their way to the STAPLES Centre in Los Angeles to celebrate all of their achievements. Our country stars cleaned up at the awards, with some of the most iconic country singers being honoured, as well as rising stars:

Best Country Solo Performance

Ride Me Back Home - Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Speechless - Dan + Shay

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Music Video

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Country Song

Bring My Flowers Now - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best Country Album

While I'm Livin' - Tanya Tucker

Best Compiliation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors

Best Song Written For Visual Media

I'll Never Love Again (film version)

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Track from: A Star Is Born

Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song

God Only Knows for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

