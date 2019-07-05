These Are The South West Business Excellence Awards Winners

Congratulations!

6 hours ago

Article heading image for These Are The South West Business Excellence Awards Winners

The South West Business Excellence Awards were held on Saturday June 29 at the Quality Hotel Lighthouse, which saw guests from 63 organisations, including 26 of the 38 finalist businesses. 

Event Coordinator Shannon Gale looks forward to celebrating the region’s business community again next year, stating: “We’re thrilled with the outcome of the 2019 Awards and the success of the Gala Presentation Night. Preparations will commence in October for the 2020 Awards program and we encourage South West enterprises to keep on the lookout for applications opening in late January.”  

2019 WINNERS AND RUNNERS-UP

South West Business of the Year

Winner: Jones Welding Solutions Pty Ltd
Runner-Up: Eyes@Australind

Business Person of the Year

Winner: Belinda Musitano – Eyes@Australind
Runner-Up: Jo Alilovic – 3D HR Legal

Home Based Business Award

Winner: The Resume Creative
Runner-Up: Local Advantage

Start-Up Business Award

Winner: Serenity Spa Capel
Runner-Up: 30 Foot Drop

Business with 0-4 Employees Award

Winner: Balingup Heights Hilltop Forest Cottages
Runner-Up: Holberry House

Business with 5-10 Employees Award

Winner: Eyes@Australind
Runner-Up: The Caravan Doctor

Business with 11-20 Employees Award

Winner: Alpine Laundry Pty Ltd

Business with 21-100 Employees Award

Winner: Jones Welding Solutions Pty Ltd
Runner-Up: High Grade Mechanical

Service Award

Winner: AusQ Training

Retail Award

Winner: SportsPower Bunbury & Eaton Fair

Tourism Award

Winner: Holberry House

Construction, Mining & Manufacturing Award

Winner: Jones Welding Solutions Pty Ltd

Food, Produce & Agribusiness Award

Winner: Simple and Beautiful Catering

Innovation Award

Winner: Local Advantage

Environmental & Sustainability Award

Winner: Alpine Laundry Pty Ltd

Community Engagement Award

Winner: Bianca Turri Photographer

Accessible & Inclusive Business Award

Winner: Cape Abilities

Young Business Achiever

Winner: Tegan Studsor – AusQ Training

Employee of the Year

Winner: Emma May Harris – The Barberia of Bunbury

WOW Award for Excellence in Customer Service

Winner: Talitha King – Conveyancing Southwest

