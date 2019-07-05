These Are The South West Business Excellence Awards Winners

The South West Business Excellence Awards were held on Saturday June 29 at the Quality Hotel Lighthouse, which saw guests from 63 organisations, including 26 of the 38 finalist businesses.
Event Coordinator Shannon Gale looks forward to celebrating the region’s business community again next year, stating: “We’re thrilled with the outcome of the 2019 Awards and the success of the Gala Presentation Night. Preparations will commence in October for the 2020 Awards program and we encourage South West enterprises to keep on the lookout for applications opening in late January.”
2019 WINNERS AND RUNNERS-UP
South West Business of the Year
Winner: Jones Welding Solutions Pty Ltd
Runner-Up: Eyes@Australind
Business Person of the Year
Winner: Belinda Musitano – Eyes@Australind
Runner-Up: Jo Alilovic – 3D HR Legal
Home Based Business Award
Winner: The Resume Creative
Runner-Up: Local Advantage
Start-Up Business Award
Winner: Serenity Spa Capel
Runner-Up: 30 Foot Drop
Business with 0-4 Employees Award
Winner: Balingup Heights Hilltop Forest Cottages
Runner-Up: Holberry House
Business with 5-10 Employees Award
Winner: Eyes@Australind
Runner-Up: The Caravan Doctor
Business with 11-20 Employees Award
Winner: Alpine Laundry Pty Ltd
Business with 21-100 Employees Award
Winner: Jones Welding Solutions Pty Ltd
Runner-Up: High Grade Mechanical
Service Award
Winner: AusQ Training
Retail Award
Winner: SportsPower Bunbury & Eaton Fair
Tourism Award
Winner: Holberry House
Construction, Mining & Manufacturing Award
Winner: Jones Welding Solutions Pty Ltd
Food, Produce & Agribusiness Award
Winner: Simple and Beautiful Catering
Innovation Award
Winner: Local Advantage
Environmental & Sustainability Award
Winner: Alpine Laundry Pty Ltd
Community Engagement Award
Winner: Bianca Turri Photographer
Accessible & Inclusive Business Award
Winner: Cape Abilities
Young Business Achiever
Winner: Tegan Studsor – AusQ Training
Employee of the Year
Winner: Emma May Harris – The Barberia of Bunbury
WOW Award for Excellence in Customer Service
Winner: Talitha King – Conveyancing Southwest