These Are The South West Business Excellence Awards Winners

The South West Business Excellence Awards were held on Saturday June 29 at the Quality Hotel Lighthouse, which saw guests from 63 organisations, including 26 of the 38 finalist businesses.

Event Coordinator Shannon Gale looks forward to celebrating the region’s business community again next year, stating: “We’re thrilled with the outcome of the 2019 Awards and the success of the Gala Presentation Night. Preparations will commence in October for the 2020 Awards program and we encourage South West enterprises to keep on the lookout for applications opening in late January.”

Triple M Southwest attended the awards!

2019 WINNERS AND RUNNERS-UP



South West Business of the Year

Winner: Jones Welding Solutions Pty Ltd

Runner-Up: Eyes@Australind

Business South West

Business Person of the Year

Winner: Belinda Musitano – Eyes@Australind

Runner-Up: Jo Alilovic – 3D HR Legal

Kroon Legal

Home Based Business Award

Winner: The Resume Creative

Runner-Up: Local Advantage

Triple M

Start-Up Business Award

Winner: Serenity Spa Capel

Runner-Up: 30 Foot Drop

GWN7

Business with 0-4 Employees Award

Winner: Balingup Heights Hilltop Forest Cottages

Runner-Up: Holberry House

South Western Times

Business with 5-10 Employees Award

Winner: Eyes@Australind

Runner-Up: The Caravan Doctor

Bunbury Geographe Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Business with 11-20 Employees Award

Winner: Alpine Laundry Pty Ltd

Optus

Business with 21-100 Employees Award

Winner: Jones Welding Solutions Pty Ltd

Runner-Up: High Grade Mechanical

Shire of Dardanup

Service Award

Winner: AusQ Training

Workwise Advisory Services

Retail Award

Winner: SportsPower Bunbury & Eaton Fair

Shire of Capel

Tourism Award

Winner: Holberry House

Tronox

Construction, Mining & Manufacturing Award

Winner: Jones Welding Solutions Pty Ltd

Business South West

Food, Produce & Agribusiness Award

Winner: Simple and Beautiful Catering

South West Development Commission

Innovation Award

Winner: Local Advantage

Sponsorship & Consulting Services

Environmental & Sustainability Award

Winner: Alpine Laundry Pty Ltd

Tronox

Community Engagement Award

Winner: Bianca Turri Photographer

Forrest Personnel

Accessible & Inclusive Business Award

Winner: Cape Abilities

ECU South West Campus

Young Business Achiever

Winner: Tegan Studsor – AusQ Training

The WorkPac Group

Employee of the Year

Winner: Emma May Harris – The Barberia of Bunbury

WOW Award for Excellence in Customer Service

Winner: Talitha King – Conveyancing Southwest