These Streets In North Mackay Will Be Without Water Today!

Mackay Regional Council wishes to remind residents and businesses of an interruption to water supply today, 26th February.



The following streets in North Mackay will be affected between 8.30am and 3.30pm, weather permitting:

Pollock Street

High Street

Green Street

Nunkeri Drive

Walang Court

Reservoir Road

James Croker Drive

Pansy Wood Court



This interruption is necessary to complete upgrades to the Rotary Lookout.

Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates your patience and cooperation during these works.

For further information please contact 1300 622 529.