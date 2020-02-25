These Streets In North Mackay Will Be Without Water Today!
Check The List
Mackay Regional Council wishes to remind residents and businesses of an interruption to water supply today, 26th February.
The following streets in North Mackay will be affected between 8.30am and 3.30pm, weather permitting:
Pollock Street
High Street
Green Street
Nunkeri Drive
Walang Court
Reservoir Road
James Croker Drive
Pansy Wood Court
This interruption is necessary to complete upgrades to the Rotary Lookout.
Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates your patience and cooperation during these works.
For further information please contact 1300 622 529.