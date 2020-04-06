These Twins Born During The COVID-19 Pandemic Were Given VERY Interesting Names

Here’s what they are!

Article heading image for These Twins Born During The COVID-19 Pandemic Were Given VERY Interesting Names

A couple in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh have given birth to twins (a boy and girl), which were born during the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown.

27-year-old mother Preeti Verma named her twins ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’ as a reminder of the hardships they faced during the lockdown.

Preeti told news agency Press Trust of India: 

“The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable."

What do you think of the names? 

Catch up on the latest below...

Taylah Gray

14 hours ago

Article by:

Taylah Gray

coronavirus
covid19
twins
Listen Live!
coronavirus
covid19
twins
coronavirus
covid19
twins
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs