"They Don't Have The Balls To Sack Him" | Paul Kent Has Brutally Savaged The Broncos Management

Triple M's Paul Kent has brutally savaged the Brisbane Broncos management for their handling of head coach Anthony Seibold.

The Broncos slumped to their seventh loss of the season, thumped by the Wests Tigers 48-0 on Friday night.

Since then, reports from The Daily Telegraph suggest Seibold must win at least five of the remaining 10 games to save his job.

This led to a scathing rant from Kenty speaking on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin.

