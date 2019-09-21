"They Got It Wrong": Ryan Girdler Disagrees With Decision To Sin-Bin Jake Trbojevic

2 hours ago

Triple M NRL's Ryan Girdler has disagreed with the decision to sin-bin Jake Trbojevic in Friday night's semi-final. 

A controversial decision, which ultimately would swing the game in favour of the Rabbitohs who scored two tries while Trbojevic was off the field. 

The sin-binning has divided the rugby league world but according to Girlder the referees got the decision wrong. 

