"They Need Some Honesty": Gorden Tallis Call Bullshit On The Brisbane Broncos

Brisbane Broncos legend Gorden Tallis has called bullshit on the club after a dismal 2019 NRL campaign.

Tallis ripped into the club, telling Triple M Sunday NRL the club need some honesty after a number of on and off field issues at Red Hill in 2019.

"The last three or so years there seems to be no honesty coming out of the club," Gordie told Triple M Sunday NRL.

"And when I say something about them people say I hate the broncos, but I've loved the club since I was 15-years-old."

"The club needs some honesty."

