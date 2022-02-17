"They've Learnt Nothing" | Wendell Sailor & Brent Read Discuss Anthony Griffin's Contract Extension

Triple M's Wendell Sailor & Brent Read were both stunned to hear the St George Illawarra Dragons have extended Anthony Griffin's contract before a ball in 2022 was kicked. 

Ready joined The Rush Hour on Thursday with all the details.

Ready also revealed the Dolphins have poached a Panthers teenage sensation which has left the club fuming; hear the full chat below!

17 February 2022

