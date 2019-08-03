"They Were Embarrassed Last Night": Wendell Sailor Slams Broncos 36-Point Loss

The Brisbane Broncos suffered their 10th loss of the 2019 season going down by 36-points to a rampant Melbourne Storm side.

It's been a year to forget in Anthony Seibold's first year in charge of the club with Triple M's Wendell Sailor labelling the loss embarrassing.

"I had a few mates who told me they left and over the years not a lot of Broncos fans leave early but they were embarrassed last night," Dell told Triple M Saturday NRL.

