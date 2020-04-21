'They Were Errors': Matthew Head Relives The Whispers In The Sky Game

Former AFL umpire Matthew Head joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to tell his side of the 'Whispers in the Sky' saga back in 2005.

Head was embroiled in a saga where he allegedly said 'Now I know how victory feels' after St Kilda narrowly went down to Fremantle with a kick after the siren.

Umpire Head maintains that he did not make those comments and was in no way influenced in his decision making on the night.

However, Head revealed that in hindsight there were three costly free kicks that directly resulted in Fremantle goals.

"We paid 33 free kicks on the night. 30 of them were 'neither here nor there'," Head said.

"There were three free kicks that resulted in goals to Fremantle, which were not correct.

"They were errors."

Catch up with the full discussion, including Eddie McGuire's recollection of events on that flight.