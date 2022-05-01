Things Got Heated On The Sunday Rub During A Discussion Over Brett Ratten’s Saints Future

Tension was high in The Sunday Rub session today after Jay Z posed a question around when St Kilda should make a decision on if or when to secure Brett Ratten's services going forward.

"Does anyone here think that St Kilda should continue to hold off?" Jay Z asked.

"Or do you think a decision potentially around the halfway point of the season, which is the midseason bye in about a month's time, there will be enough for St Kilda to extend the contract of Brett Ratten?

"Or should they be waiting til the end of the year, particularly to see what happens with Clarkson and Buckley?"

Ross responded in true Ross-The-Boss fashion.

"They're 5-2!" Ross said.

"They've had a loss up there [against Port Adelaide] that they could easily have won.

"And I understand why we need to talk about it

"But my personal opinion is clubs at some point have got to get into the habit of 'you've signed a three year deal, let him go!'"

