Things Got Tense On The Saturday Rub After An Accusation Against Duck
It got heated!
Image: Triple M
Things got heated on the Saturday Rub this afternoon when Duck was accused of some poor form related to a hair growth product.
Damo accused Duck of using some Triple M audio to promote a hair growth product he uses, and he did not like it.
There was even some physical threats made!
