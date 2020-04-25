Things Got Tense On The Saturday Rub After An Accusation Against Duck

It got heated!

Article heading image for Things Got Tense On The Saturday Rub After An Accusation Against Duck

Image: Triple M

Things got heated on the Saturday Rub this afternoon when Duck was accused of some poor form related to a hair growth product.

LISTEN HERE:

Damo accused Duck of using some Triple M audio to promote a hair growth product he uses, and he did not like it.

There was even some physical threats made!

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to help you through the long days and nights in isolation!

Triple M Footy Newsroom

7 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

AFL
The Saturday Rub
Wayne Carey
The Rub
Listen Live!
AFL
The Saturday Rub
Wayne Carey
The Rub
AFL
The Saturday Rub
Wayne Carey
The Rub
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs