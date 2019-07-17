Think You’ve Got What it Takes to Become the 41st Toyota Star Maker?

From Keith Urban to Lee Kernaghan to our latest title holder, Blake O’Connor, they have all held the title of Toyota Star Maker.

The search is on again for the next promising country music individual to take the next step in their music career.

Star Maker has been a crucial launching pad for some of Australia’s biggest country music stars including Keith Urban, Lee Kernaghan, James Blundell, Travis Collins, Kylie Sackley, Beccy Cole, Sam McClymont (The McClymonts), Darren Coggan, Lyn Bowtell, Kirsty Lee Akers, and many others.

Coordinator Cheryl Browns says organisers are now on the lookout for for talent with “the country x-factor”.

“We are looking for someone who is already making a considerable impression in country music; someone who has the country music x-factor; is driven and articulate; motivated and talented and someone who lives country music.

“Entrants should already be working in the scene and have basic business knowledge and prepared to work with a team with 40-year’s experience.”

Toyota’s commitment to Star Maker is inspiring both finalists and, in particular, the annual winner, with their passion to progress, setting the benchmark in showcasing Australian country music’s best new talent.

“Each year, we are impressed by the raw talent showcased and celebrated during Toyota Star Maker, and we look forward to crowning the next star in Australian country music in 2020.” - Toyota Chief Marketing Officer Wayne Gabriel

“Star Maker shines a spotlight on the winner and aims to provide five years of career development.”

Just 18-months after winning the title in 2018, Brad Cox, a virtual unknown at time, has signed with the Mirror Music Group, responsible for the global success of rock band Gang Of Youths.

Applications for the 41st Toyota Star Maker are open now and close Monday September 30th.

