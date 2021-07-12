Third Covid-19 Case Confirmed As Maribyrnong Apartment Complex Forced Into Lockdown

Victoria has recorded one new Covid-19 case in addition to the two announced on Monday afternoon.

The third case is another member of the same household from the previous day’s cases, who has been isolating throughout their infectious period.

The two people who had tested positive on Sunday are members of the family who relocated from Sydney to the City of Hume after Greater Sydney was declared a red zone.

As expected, Melbourne exposure sites have extended as a Maribyrnong apartment block has been plunged into lockdown after it was visited by the infected removalists at the centre of the latest outbreak.

Anyone who visited the Ariele Apartments on Thomas Holmes Street on July 8 between 1pm - midnight must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Victoria has six new exposure sites, including a Coles supermarket at Craigieburn listed as a Tier 1, along with a MacDonald’s and Mobil Service Station in Ballan.

To keep up to date on exposure sites head to coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites

