Third Day Of Airport Delays At Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport has been hit with more delays due to an influx of school holiday travellers, marking the third day of prolonged queues.

As NSW residents look to jet-set for the first time since Australia's borders reopened earlier this year, travellers are being left infuriated by the massive queues at terminals.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce is blaming "inexperienced" customers, not staff, for the withstanding delays.

"I went through the airport on Wednesday and people forget they need to take out their laptops and they need to take out their aerosols," Mr Joyce said on Friday.

"So that is taking longer to get through the queue."

One customer, Dr Darren Saunders tweeted a photo of the large crowds this morning.

"Hell is… this at 5am. It would help if the security lanes weren’t closed," he said online.

Sydney Airport replied to the tweet, saying "traffic numbers are picking up and the close contact rules are making it hard to fill shifts and staff the airport".

Travellers are being urged to "leave now' if they have a flight booked at any stage of the day.

9 April 2022

