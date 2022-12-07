Third Man Arrested In Relation To Adelaide Carpark Rapes

Police have arrested a third person in relation to the sexual assault of two women in an Adelaide carpark over the weekend.

The arrest comes after a man and teenage boy were taken into custody charged with the rape of two women on Hindley Street on Saturday evening.

According to police, the alleged assaults took place between 11PM on Saturday and 12:30AM on Sunday.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, followed by the arrest of a 17-year-old male on Monday morning.

Police charged both suspects with rape.

The pair are believed to have attended Adelaide magistrates Court and Adelaide Youth Court on Monday.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man on Tuesday in relation to the alleged sexual assaults and charged him with two counts of rape.

The third man has been denied bail and is set to face the Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are ongoing.

