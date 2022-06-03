Third Monkeypox Case Detected In NSW

New South Wales Health on Friday confirmed a third case of monkeypox in a resident who recently returned from Europe.

The man aged in his 50's began to develop mild symptoms several days after arriving in Sydney.

After presenting to his GP with symptoms confirmed to be consistent with monkeypox, the man is now isolating at home.

NSW has reported two cases of the virus since May, prompting health authorities to request people who recently holidayed in Europe or North America to monitor for symptoms.

"Monkeypox does not present a transmission risk to the general community and has until recently not been an infection most clinicians in NSW would have been looking for or concerned about in their patients," NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

Monkeypox is usually confined to parts of western Africa, where it is endemic, however cases have been detected more recently in the United Kingdom, Canada, America, and some European countries.

The World Health Organization reports that since mid-May 2022, cases of monkeypox have occurred among men who have sex with men as well as other people.

People who develop fever and rash should call ahead before consulting their GP or sexual health service.

According to NSW Health the third case is not related to the previous two.

