Third Shark Spotted Within Days At South Australian Beach
Warning to beachgoers
A warning to South Aussies planning a beach day this holiday period, after a 3-metre shark was spotted at Brighton.
It comes after a possible shark sighting at Glenelg, leading to a 20 minute evacuation at one of the busiest beaches in the state.
Sunday's spotting at Glenelg marked the fourth sighting within three days at metro beaches.
A member of the public spoke to a Glenelg Surf Life Saving Club member, revealing they had spotted a shark measuring 1.5m.
Also on Saturday, the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter potted a 2.5m bronze whaler shark between Seacliff and Brighton.
The helicopter sighting came a day after swimmers at Brighton Beach spotted a shark, reportedly around nearing a size of 3m near the jetty.
Surf club members said it is unknown whether the sighting are all the same shark, despite reports of different lengths.
Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club captain Kevin Whelan urged the public to remain alert, not alarmed, and swim between the flags.
