Third Shark Spotted Within Days At South Australian Beach

A warning to South Aussies planning a beach day this holiday period, after a 3-metre shark was spotted at Brighton.

It comes after a possible shark sighting at Glenelg, leading to a 20 minute evacuation at one of the busiest beaches in the state.

Sunday's spotting at Glenelg marked the fourth sighting within three days at metro beaches.

A member of the public spoke to a Glenelg Surf Life Saving Club member, revealing they had spotted a shark measuring 1.5m.

Also on Saturday, the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter potted a 2.5m bronze whaler shark between Seacliff and Brighton.