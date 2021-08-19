Third Teen Charged Over The Violent Attack On Wallabies Legend Toutai Kefu

A third teen has been charged over the violent attack Toutai Kefu and his family suffered last Monday.

The Brown Plains youth was one of the three male teens who broke into the Wallabies legends’ Coorparoo home at 3 am trying to steal his car.

Mr Kefu and his family were attacked by the group, leaving Mr Kefu with a life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen whilst his wife and two children were seriously injured.

The 15-year-old is facing four counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm as well as one count each for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, break and enter, burglary and deprivation of liberty.

He was refused bail and will front Brisbane Children’s Court.

Another 15-year-old boy faced court on Monday after he was arrested at the scene whilst a 13-year-old boy fronted court the following day facing two counts of burglary and a count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Following life-saving surgery, Mr Kefu said he was “doing well” and was “very grateful” for the support he received from the community.

