Thirsty Merc's 'CELEBRATION' Album + Mega Tour

Thirsty Merc are back on the road with a NEW ALBUM!

Thirsty Merc have been patiently waiting these last two years for the chance to get back on the road and play live again…and now the time has come! The boys have announced a new album and tour that will see Thirsty Merc get back on their tour bus, back on stage, performing their much-loved hits alongside songs from their new album CELEBRATION.

"It’s been an extremely rewarding experience for us to explore some of the best Aussie songs on the new album. Perhaps the biggest celebration, though, is for all live music fans. After a few crazy years, we’re all still here together. Gigs are back…and we want to be there to help you let your hair down!" - Rai Thistlethwayte, Thirsty Merc

CELEBRATION, sees Thirsty Merc covering some well-known (and some not so well-known) Australian songs from across the decades – each one reimagined in true ‘Merc style.

Thirsty Merc will be performing a selection of songs from their new album plus all their own hits live on their CELEBRATION 2022 tour. Starting in WA in July, then moving across regional and capital cities into September. Ticket links and details available here

Have a listen below:

