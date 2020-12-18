Australia, meet Caleb Camp.

The 18-year-old learner's made a name for himself after crashing his car on a street in Townsville.

He completely wrecked his girlfriend's car after crashing into another vehicle...but that's not why we can't stop watching this one.

"I was only driving slow, but yeah, put me foot down a bit and then, yeah, I turned. But I didn't see a car coming 'round here and yeah, seen them once I turned. Boom, collided," he told Channel 7's Ben Downie.

"And then yeah, legged it 'cause I was s**t scared."

The Channel 7 post has gone viral, and for good reason.

Look, it's best if I don't explain. Just watch it in all its glory.

WATCH HERE:

