This App Reminds You That You May Have Kids Or Pets In The Back Of Your Car

Sadly, each year we hear about repeated incidences of kids and pets being left in hot cars across Australia.

In some cases, there is a tragic outcome.

Fuelled by this, a US paediatrician has developed an app that specifically works to remind you about what might be in the back seat once you've arrived at your destination.

It's called Back Seat Safety, and it works by monitoring a person’s driving activity. When parents or caregivers exit their vehicle, the app will send an alert reminding them to check their back seat.

According to their press release, over 5,000 children in Australia are rescued after being left unattended in a car.

In Australia’s extreme heat, it only takes 7 minutes for a child to become dehydrated and in 10 minutes, they are under threat of being brain damaged. Children are 3 to 5 times faster to heat up than adults.

This app works to mitigate the likelihood of that happening. You just download it, open the app once, and you're set!

It's available via Apple and Google Play app stores.