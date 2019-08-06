This Baseball Catcher Getting Hit In The Sack With The Ball Is Hypnotic Viewing

Spare a thought for MLB star Kurt Suzuki who copped an absolute nackeration today.

Suzuki is the catcher for the Washington Nationals in the Major League Baseball, and in their game against the San Francisco Giants this morning (AUS time), he earned every dollar of his contract as he copped and errant shot to the nut sack.

The Giants batter toed the ball straight into the ground, with the baseball then popping straight up under a squatting Suzuki and hitting him in a not so fun area.

The vision, well, is hypnotic.