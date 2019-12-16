This Beer Relay From The Stands At The Perth Test Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Genius!

Image: Facebook/The Bell Tower Times

Some punters at Optus Stadium for the Test match between Australia and New Zealand came up with a genius idea to test both physical fitness and beer drinking ability — a beer relay in the stands.

The racers drink their beer as quick as they can, then run across a bay and tag their mate in who drinks his beer in turn and then tags the next bloke and so on.

Watch it here: 

Due to popular demand, the Bell Tower Times later posted the winner of the race:

We think it’s safe to say cricket (and beer drinking) was the real winner.

