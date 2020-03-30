This 'Birdie' Book Is Going To Help With Explaining COVID-19 To Children

What we’re experiencing at the moment is hard enough to understand and process as adults, so how about some help with communicating it to children?

Queensland Government’s book series ‘Birdie Stories’ have been a great tool to explain natural disasters like earthquakes, drought, flood, and cyclones and now the series is covering COVID-19.

The story follows Birdie's friends experiencing the sickness, shedding light on having to stay apart, and praises medical staff.

The series is available online, so sit down with the iPad and have a read right now.